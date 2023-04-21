Death Threat Horror: Alex Murdaugh Would Rather 'Take His Chances On The Yard Than Rot Away In A Cell,' Remains 'Hopeful' He'll Get Out One Day

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh no longer wishes to remain in isolation and is desperate to be moved back out of protective custody and into the general population wing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced legal scion, who is holed up at McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina, has expressed his unwavering hopes to be released despite being sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his late wife, Maggie, and son Paul.