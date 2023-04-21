Death Threat Horror: Alex Murdaugh Would Rather 'Take His Chances On The Yard Than Rot Away In A Cell,' Remains 'Hopeful' He'll Get Out One Day
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh no longer wishes to remain in isolation and is desperate to be moved back out of protective custody and into the general population wing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced legal scion, who is holed up at McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina, has expressed his unwavering hopes to be released despite being sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his late wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
Chris Cuomo asked Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, why his client, "who knows he is a target, would want to go to a place where he can be victimized?"
"He thinks he can be productive in the general population. He would rather take his chances on the yard than rot away in a cell, to be honest with you," Griffin told NewsNation.
"Alex wants to contribute," added Griffin. "He's a lawyer, he's a college-educated person and there are programs he can assist with."
Griffin said officials told the double-murderer there have been threats made against him, but he hasn't experienced any thus far. "He was productive in the county jail and he thinks he could be productive in the general population," said the lawyer after Murdaugh's 45-day evaluation at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.
Amid his latest plea, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Murdaugh asked a judge for an extension so he can respond to a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of stealing millions from his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's family in a case that's ongoing.
Murdaugh argued the prison conditions have made it a challenge. "His very recent assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit, however, creates logistical complications delaying his ability to do so," according to his attorney.
Despite the many downsides of prison life, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the facility where he eats received a nearly perfect score on its latest kitchen inspection.