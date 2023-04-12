Stephen Smith's Boyfriend Received Death Threats Days After Buster Murdaugh's Classmate's Homicide: Police Report

Just days after Stephen Smith was mysteriously found dead on a desolate South Carolina roadway, his boyfriend received a series of terrifying death threats possibly linked to the murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Marc Bickhardt was the last person to communicate with Smith on the night of July 2015 when his lifeless body was found near the Hampton County home of Alex Murdaugh – the son of a prominent lawyer who was recently convicted of murdering his wife and son.

Bickhardt told investigators the 19-year-old called to tell him that he ran out of gas and felt he was being followed before hearing “big mud tires” approaching his friend.