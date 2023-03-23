Stephen Smith-Buster Murdaugh Homicide Investigation: State Trooper Who Responded Says He Knew Immediately It Wasn't ‘Hit And Run’

The state trooper who responded to the death of Stephen Smith outside the Murdaugh family home nearly eight years ago revealed he knew immediately Smith did not die in a hit-and-run accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come one day after investigators announced Smith’s death was officially being ruled a homicide, former South Carolina Highway Patrol Lieutenant Thomas Moore revealed he knew from the get-go that Smith was murdered on July 8, 2015.