Cops Ordered Rape Kit After Finding Stephen Smith Dead Near Murdaugh's Property

The mystery deepened as there was no evidence of vehicle debris, skid marks or other tell-tale signs someone was hit by a car.

Smith, a former classmate of Alex's surviving son, Buster, was found on a rural road with a blunt-force trauma injury to the head and a dislocated shoulder close to the hunting lodge that would become a bloody crime scene six years later.

Former South Carolina Highway Patrol supervisor Michael Duncan told NewsNationNow that he did not respond to the Smith scene because he and other troopers were advised to stay away in a bombshell interview amid the revelations on March 22.