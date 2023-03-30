Reexamine Stephen Smith's Crime Scene Photos Taken Near The Murdaugh Property As Case Is Relabeled A Homicide

After the June 2021 murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that the hit-and-run case of late Hampton County teenager Stephen Smith was reopened and labeled a homicide. Authorities claimed that evidence found while investigating the Murdaugh murders sparked the decision. Since then, progress has been made on Smith's case — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the 2015 crime scene photos.

Smith, 19, was openly gay and had dreams of becoming a doctor when his lifeless body was discovered in the middle of Sandy Run Road. He was found just a short distance from the Murdaugh family's private ranch, Moselle, where Paul and Maggie were killed six years later.

Adding to the mystery surrounding the case was a rumor that Smith and Buster Murdaugh — the only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his wife and son — were romantically involved at the time of his death.