GoFundMe For Late Stephen Smith Raises Over $110,000 In 18 Days As Police Investigate Death As 'Homicide'

In only 18 days since it was created, a GoFundMe page for the late Stephen Smith, a former high school classmate of Buster Murdaugh, raised over $110,465, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The campaign was titled "Justice for Stephen N. Smith, the GoFundMe aimed to drum up financial support for Smith's case — and donations went towards funding an "independent exhumation, autopsy and investigation."

Following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021, investigators uncovered evidence that led to the reopening of Smith's 2015 death, which had previously been ruled a hit-and-run, although all injuries were consistent with a homicide.