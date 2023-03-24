Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Bullets, Clothing, & Other Items From Mansion Where He Killed Wife Maggie & Son Paul Put Up For Auction
A number of items once owned by convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh went up for auction this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, countless items are now reportedly up for auction from the South Carolina mansion where the double killing took place.
According to Daily Mail, the auctioning off of the items started on Thursday and include boxes of spent shotgun shells, a hunting shirt once worn by Alex, and numerous other pieces of equipment from the hunting lodge where Maggie and Paul were killed in June 2021.
Furniture from the mansion was also put up for auction, as well as hunting trophies, appliances, and even clothes once worn by the Murdaugh family members.
The auction launched on Thursday comes nearly one year after the Murdaugh’s 1,7000-acre South Carolina home was put on the market for a whopping $3.9 million.
On Wednesday, the property was sold for $2.6 million. The proceeds from the sale are expected to go to Murdaugh’s still outstanding legal fees, his son, Buster, and the victims of the February 2019 boat crash involving Alex’s deceased son, Paul.
“Their things are not any better or nicer than any other things that we pick up from other people's homes,” Lori Mattingly, the owner of Liberty Auction and the one running the auction, told CNN this week.
“We go into a lot of very nice expensive homes,” Mattingly continued. “And we've had much nicer things than theirs, but their things are nice.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh is currently being held in South Carolina’s high-security Kirkland Correctional Institution.
Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son on March 2 – nearly two years after the killings took place on June 7, 2021.
One day later, the 64-year-old convicted murderer was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son – while prosecutors are reportedly working to slap Murdaugh with an additional life sentence for financial crimes.
Murdaugh is currently working to appeal the murder convictions against him.