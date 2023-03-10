Late Paul Murdaugh Begged Party Pal To Delete Video Of Him Drunk Months After Fatal 2019 Boat Crash

Months after the late Paul Murdaugh, 22, was involved in a fatal 2019 boat accident, that took the life of his friend Mallory Beach, 19, the youngest son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded with a pair of party pals to remove a drunk video of him from their social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The footage was captured when Paul and his then-girlfriend Morgan Doughty were on vacation in the Bahamas — and the underaged teen was allegedly over-served and displaying characteristics of his alleged chaotic alter-ego, "Timmy."