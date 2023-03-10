Your tip
Late Paul Murdaugh Begged Party Pal To Delete Video Of Him Drunk Months After Fatal 2019 Boat Crash

Source: @thenakedbuilders/TikToK, @maggie.murdaugh/Facebook
Mar. 10 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Months after the late Paul Murdaugh, 22, was involved in a fatal 2019 boat accident, that took the life of his friend Mallory Beach, 19, the youngest son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded with a pair of party pals to remove a drunk video of him from their social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The footage was captured when Paul and his then-girlfriend Morgan Doughty were on vacation in the Bahamas — and the underaged teen was allegedly over-served and displaying characteristics of his alleged chaotic alter-ego, "Timmy."

murdaughfamily
Source: @maggie.murdaugh/facebook

According to Adam Pink and Max Burton — two bricklayers from the U.K. who have amassed a TikTok following over 200,000 strong — they met Paul and Doughty in Nassau back in 2017.

The bricklayers and Low Country teenagers hit it off and became quick friends. After they left the Bahamas, Pink, and Burton claimed they kept in touch with Paul over the years.

Source: @thenakedbrothers/TikTok

The bricklayers were unaware of the serious legal allegations against the youngest Murdaugh, which stemmed from the 2019 boat accident.

After he realized Paul had been killed — and was not just ignoring his unanswered messages — Pink looked back at their correspondence and found an unusual request from Paul.

Paul wanted a video from their 2017 Bahamas trip to be taken down — and attributed the ask to a no-contact order with Doughty.

Alex Murdaugh
Source: @maggie.murdaugh/facebook

Pink posted the video for "Throwback Thursday" months after the boat accident in August 2019.

"That was when I tagged him and Morgan, and then I received that message from him," Pink told Fox News Digital on the drunk video. "Obviously, we didn’t know anything had happened or anything like that."

Pink revealed that Paul reached out after he was tagged in the post and wrote in his message, "Me and that girl are no longer dating and are not supposed to have any contact."

copy of bbbb t
Source: mega

In the clip, the group is gathered around a cocktail table with music blaring.

"I think I’m coming to England and I’ll be there and I’m gonna learn the accent and learn how to work it — and me and my boys are gonna have a good time!" Paul told the camera.

"He just seemed like a confident young man that wanted to have fun," Pink said of meeting Paul at Señor Frogs bar.

Pink added that he felt a "mixed bag of feelings" after learning of the fatal crash that killed Beach — and the deaths of Paul and his mom Maggie.

"You've got a real sad feeling of Paul dying, being shot, supposedly, by his father, and his mum dying," Pink noted. "It’s just crazy."

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life without parole for the fatal shooting of Paul and Maggie on June 7, 2021.

