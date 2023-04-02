EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Stephen Smith's Body Dug Up To Perform A Second Autopsy After New Information Surfaces In Alex Murdaugh Murder Case

The body of 19-year-old Stephen Smith has been exhumed to have a second autopsy performed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Photos of Stephen's grave site have surfaced showing a green tarp over the hole where the young man's body was dug up. His tombstone was also moved behind another Smith family member's grave.

"The tombstone was just placed nearby," said a witness, who happened to the be in area and decided to visit the Smith grave since the Murdaugh case has consumed the minds of everyone living in the area and the country.

"We were shocked," the eyewitness told RadarOnline. "We know the exhumation was going to happen because it has been in the news but there has been no peep as too when it was going to happen."