Ranch Where Alex Murdaugh Murdered His Wife & Son Sells For $2.6 Million

Alex Murdaugh's family hunting ranch, the site where he murdered his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, was sold off at an auction for $2.6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After Alex settled in for his life sentence behind bars, internet sleuths, locals and true crime aficionados alike flocked to South Carolina's Low Country to get their hands on a piece of Murdaugh property.

In addition to the ranch itself, personal items, furniture, and even guns were listed in the recent auction.