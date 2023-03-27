Ranch Where Alex Murdaugh Murdered His Wife & Son Sells For $2.6 Million
Alex Murdaugh's family hunting ranch, the site where he murdered his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, was sold off at an auction for $2.6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Alex settled in for his life sentence behind bars, internet sleuths, locals and true crime aficionados alike flocked to South Carolina's Low Country to get their hands on a piece of Murdaugh property.
In addition to the ranch itself, personal items, furniture, and even guns were listed in the recent auction.
Almost two years after Maggie and Paul were gunned down at Moselle's dog kennel area, their home was stripped of its contents and put on the market for prospective buyers.
The home was originally listed for sale by the Crosby Land Company for $3.9 million. The listing eerily boasted about the property's 12 dog kennels and enclosed equipment shed, which was where Paul suffered a fatal shotgun blast to the head.
Despite its morbid amenities, the sprawling 1,772 acre estate sold for much less at $2.6 million.
Moselle's new owners, James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley, cleared the home of its contents and promptly listed them for auction.
Personal items like hunting shirts that read the name 'Alex' on their tags, as well as ammunition shells were up for grabs at the sale.
Other notable purchases include a pair of lamps made out of a turtle shells for $800, a Yeti tumbler for $400 and a pair of mounted longhorns for $10,000.
It was alleged that Alex owed more than $2 million on the property amid his financial troubles, which were exposed at trial.
Alex purchased the property from his friend Barrett Boulware almost ten years before it sold on Wednesday. After Alex bought Moselle, he transferred the title to Maggie's name.
Proceeds from the sale, however, are allegedly being split between Alex's extensive legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank — and victims of a fatal 2019 boat crash that Alex's late son Paul was involved.
Moselle's disturbing history not only includes the mother and son's double murder but was where the family's late longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after allegedly suffering a fall down the porch stairs.
The ranch is also located a short distance from where the body of late local teenager Stephen Smith, who was rumored to be in a secret relationship with the family's only surviving son Buster, was discovered in the middle of a deserted road in 2015. Buster has denied any involvement.