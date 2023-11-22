LISTEN: House Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Humans 'Inherently Evil' and Abortion a 'Holocaust' in Shocking New Recordings
House Speaker Mike Johnson once called humans “inherently evil” and argued that abortions are a “holocaust” during a pair of shocking recordings unearthed this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest shocking development to come after Mike Johnson ascended to the role of House Speaker last month, two startling recordings from 2010 and 2022 were obtained and shared by CNN on Tuesday night.
Johnson called humans “inherently evil” in one recording from 2010 before he referred to abortion as an “American holocaust” during a radio interview recorded just last year.
“One of the primary purposes of the law in civil government is to restrain evil,” Speaker Johnson said in 2010, according to one recording shared by CNN this week.
“We have to acknowledge collectively that man is inherently evil and needs to be restrained,” he continued at the time. “That’s the problem with the radical left. They don’t acknowledge a God.”
Fast forward to May 2022, and the Louisiana lawmaker called abortion an “American holocaust” and slammed Planned Parenthood for treating pregnant women like “prey.”
“It is truly an American holocaust,” Johnson said just one year before becoming House Speaker. “I mean, the reality is that Planned Parenthood and all these big abortion clinics, they set up their clinics in inner cities.”
“They are, you know, they regard these people as easy prey,” he added at the time. “I mean it’s true. This is what’s happening across the country now.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson came under fire last week after yet another recording was unearthed in which the new House Speaker called America “dark,” “depraved,” and “almost irredeemable.”
“Is God going to allow our nation to enter a time of judgment for our collective sins?” Johnson said just days before being voted House Speaker last month. “Or is he going to give us one more chance to restore the foundations and return to Him?”
“The culture is so dark and depraved that it almost seems irredeemable,” Johnson added.
He also once argued that “gay people could be made straight” because “homosexual behavior is something you do” and “not something that you are.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“It’s time for an honest conversation about homosexuality,” the Bible-thumper congressman said in a 2005 recording. “There’s freedom to change if you want to.”
“Our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we’re born with and cannot change,” he continued. “Homosexual behavior is something you do. It’s not something that you are.”
Johnson ascended to the House Speaker role on October 25 nearly one month after his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from the position on October 3.
The House Speaker vowed to “fight” and to “fight vigorously” for America’s “core principles” during his first speech after officially being voted into the new role.