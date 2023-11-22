Cardi B’s BFF, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads For Permission to Take Trip For Instagram Content Ahead of Sentencing
Cardi B’s friend Star Brim, an alleged ‘Godmother’ to a violent New York gang, pleaded with the court for permission to leave the state to create content for her Instagram.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who recently pleaded guilty to two counts in her criminal case, said she wants to take her 3-year-old son to Orlando, Florida.
Brim [real name: Yonette Respass] said she is an Instagram influencer and makes her money by posting content.
Brim has over 1 million followers on the social media platform.
The alleged gang member said, “Photographs from the trip will help her garner more attention on Instagram, which will hopefully lead to earned income.”
Brim said she plans to take the trip in early December. The trip would take place days after Brim is set to be sentenced on November 29.
A judge has yet to rule.
- Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads to Take Trip to Disneyland While Out on Bond in Racketeering Case
- Cardi B’s BFF, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Bloods Gang, Pleads For Permission to Leave U.S. Weeks Before Sentencing
- Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads With Judge for Permission to Travel for Paid Club Gigs While Out on Bond
Prosecutors accuse Brim of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims.
“The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.
In court documents, Brim was accused of orchestrating an attack on two female bartenders who she believed disrespected another friend. The bartenders were the same women Cardi B accused of sleeping with Offset.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the judge presiding over Brim’s case has granted every request brought to modify the terms of release.
Recently, Brim’s lawyer asked that his client be allowed to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a short vacation in November.
The judge signed off on the request without hesitation.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.