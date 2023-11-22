Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Cardi B
Exclusive

Cardi B’s BFF, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads For Permission to Take Trip For Instagram Content Ahead of Sentencing

Source: MEGA: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE
Source: MEGA: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE
By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Cardi B’s friend Star Brim, an alleged ‘Godmother’ to a violent New York gang, pleaded with the court for permission to leave the state to create content for her Instagram.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who recently pleaded guilty to two counts in her criminal case, said she wants to take her 3-year-old son to Orlando, Florida.

Source: MEGA

Brim [real name: Yonette Respass] said she is an Instagram influencer and makes her money by posting content.

Brim has over 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Source: MEGA: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

The alleged gang member said, “Photographs from the trip will help her garner more attention on Instagram, which will hopefully lead to earned income.”

Brim said she plans to take the trip in early December. The trip would take place days after Brim is set to be sentenced on November 29.

A judge has yet to rule.

Source: NSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE
MORE ON:
Cardi B

Prosecutors accuse Brim of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims.

“The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.

In court documents, Brim was accused of orchestrating an attack on two female bartenders who she believed disrespected another friend. The bartenders were the same women Cardi B accused of sleeping with Offset.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the judge presiding over Brim’s case has granted every request brought to modify the terms of release.

Recently, Brim’s lawyer asked that his client be allowed to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a short vacation in November.

The judge signed off on the request without hesitation.

Source: INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

In addition, the judge even removed Brim’s curfew after she complained it was interfering with her ability to make money.

Cardi B’s friend was charged in 2020 and allowed to be out after paying a $50k bond. Brim’s arrest was made a part of a gang round-up by the NYPD.

