Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads to Take Trip to Disneyland While Out on Bond in Racketeering Case
Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim, an alleged “godmother to a subset of the Bloods gang, made a desperate plea to the judge presiding over her criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star Brim [real name: Yonette Respass] had her lawyer write a letter to the judge requesting permission to travel outside New York.
Brim said she was invited by a friend to take a short trip to Florida with her 3-year-old son. She said they would be visiting Disneyland in Orlando.
The defendant said prosecutors had no issue with her request. The judge ended up signing off on the trip.
As we previously reported, Brim was arrested in 2020 as part of a New York Police Department gang roundup. In court documents, prosecutors claimed Brim is a high-ranking official in the 5-9 Brims.
Brim stands accused of having ordered an attack on two female bartenders at a New York strip club. Cardi B’s close friend allegedly wanted the bartenders assaulted because she felt they were disrespectful to another friend.
The women were the same bartenders who Cardi B accused of having an affair with her husband Offset. After Brim’s arrest, prosecutors said, “The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes.”
“These violent street gangs simply want to make money with as little effort as possible, which is why they’re venturing into unique criminal territory for gangs such as credit card fraud while maintaining their tried and true drug trafficking and murder activity,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney said following the arrests. “The work our FBI New York Metro Safe Streets Task Force is doing is extremely important to the communities where these gangs are terrorizing people. Those people don’t deserve to fear bullets flying by their homes while they sleep, or seeing people killed in the streets. They deserve peaceful neighborhoods and safe places to live.”
Since her arrest, the judge has granted the majority of Brim’s requests including taking another trip to Puerto Rico and having her curfew amended.
Her lawyer argued his client was losing out of money from club appearances with her curfew. He said, “She has received a number of offers to travel out of state to “host” parties at clubs and will be well compensated for doing so. To date, she has been unable to consider those offers because of the travel restrictions that still exist.”
A trial date has yet to be set for Brim’s criminal case.