Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads to Take Trip to Disneyland While Out on Bond in Racketeering Case

Since her arrest, the judge has granted the majority of Brim’s requests including taking another trip to Puerto Rico and having her curfew amended.

Her lawyer argued his client was losing out of money from club appearances with her curfew. He said, “She has received a number of offers to travel out of state to “host” parties at clubs and will be well compensated for doing so. To date, she has been unable to consider those offers because of the travel restrictions that still exist.”

A trial date has yet to be set for Brim’s criminal case.