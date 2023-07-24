Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods gang, has asked a judge for permission to take a short vacation while out on bond awaiting trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who was arrested in 2020 as part of an NYPD gang roundup, wants to take a 3-day trip to Puerto Rico.