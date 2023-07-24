Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Violent Street Gang, Pleads for Permission to Travel to Puerto Rico for Vacation While Out on Bond
Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods gang, has asked a judge for permission to take a short vacation while out on bond awaiting trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who was arrested in 2020 as part of an NYPD gang roundup, wants to take a 3-day trip to Puerto Rico.
Her lawyer told the court that Brim [real name: Yonette Repass] will leave on July 28 and return on July 30. “She has not made any hotel or flight reservations, pending the approval of the request by the Court,” her motion read.
Brim said prosecutors did not object to the request. The judge has yet to rule on the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accused Brim, who is allegedly a high-ranking official in the 5-9 Brims, of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York strip club.
In court, prosecutors said Cardi B’s friend wanted the women harmed because she felt they were disrespectful to another friend. The bartenders are the same women that Cardi had accused of sleeping with her husband, Offset.
Brim has been out on $50,000 bond awaiting trial. While the case has been pending, the defendant, who works as a social media influencer, previously asked the court to remove her curfew.
Her lawyer claimed Brim was losing out on club appearances due to her having to be home by a certain time. He said, “She has received a number of offers to travel out of state to “host” parties at clubs and will be well compensated for doing so. To date, she has been unable to consider those offers because of the travel restrictions that still exist.”
The judge ended up siding with Cardi’s friend and removed the restriction.
After Brim’s arrest, prosecutors said, “The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes.”