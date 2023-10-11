Cardi B’s BFF, ‘Godmother’ of Bloods Gang, Pleads For Permission to Leave U.S. Weeks Before Sentencing
Cardi B’s close friend, who has a major role in a violent street gang, has pleaded for permission to take a vacation before the court sentences her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star Brim, who recently entered a guilty plea to two counts in the case, asked for the judge to sign off on her leaving New York.
Brim, who stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29.
In a letter her lawyer wrote to the court, he said Brim, “who is a single mother, would like to take her 3-year-old to the beach before she is sentenced. Preferably, she’d like to go to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a short vacation in early November.”
Brim said she had yet to make reservations, but airfare was “relatively affordable” now. Two days later, the judge signed off on the alleged gang member’s trip.
Brim has been out on a $50k bond since her 2020 arrest. The arrest was made a part of a gang round-up by the NYPD — and various gang members were taken into custody.
“The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.
Prosecutors accused Brim of ordering an attack on two female bartenders who worked at a New York strip club.
In court documents, the government said Cardi’s friend targeted the women after believing they had been disrespectful to another friend.
Cardi had her own issues with the alleged victims and had previously accused them of sleeping with her husband Offset.
For the past couple of months, the court has granted every request Brim made regarding the conditions of her release.
Earlier this year, the judge signed off on Brim leaving New York for paid club appearances. The social media influencer said she makes her living by hosting parties around the country.
The court even removed her curfew to allow her to work and granted requests for Brim to take multiple trips with her son.