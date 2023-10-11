Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Cardi B
Exclusive

Cardi B’s BFF, ‘Godmother’ of Bloods Gang, Pleads For Permission to Leave U.S. Weeks Before Sentencing

cardi b star brim godmother bloods gang pleads for permission to leave us
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/@STAR_BUTE
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cardi Bs close friend, who has a major role in a violent street gang, has pleaded for permission to take a vacation before the court sentences her.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star Brim, who recently entered a guilty plea to two counts in the case, asked for the judge to sign off on her leaving New York.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b star brim godmother bloods gang pleads for permission to leave us
Source: @INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

Brim, who stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29.

In a letter her lawyer wrote to the court, he said Brim, “who is a single mother, would like to take her 3-year-old to the beach before she is sentenced. Preferably, she’d like to go to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a short vacation in early November.”

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b star brim godmother bloods gang pleads for permission to leave us
Source: MEGA; @INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

Brim said she had yet to make reservations, but airfare was “relatively affordable” now. Two days later, the judge signed off on the alleged gang member’s trip.

Brim has been out on a $50k bond since her 2020 arrest. The arrest was made a part of a gang round-up by the NYPD — and various gang members were taken into custody.

Article continues below advertisement

“The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Prosecutors accused Brim of ordering an attack on two female bartenders who worked at a New York strip club.

In court documents, the government said Cardi’s friend targeted the women after believing they had been disrespectful to another friend.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b star brim godmother bloods gang pleads for permission to leave us
Source: @INSTAGRAM/STAR_BUTE

Cardi had her own issues with the alleged victims and had previously accused them of sleeping with her husband Offset.

For the past couple of months, the court has granted every request Brim made regarding the conditions of her release.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b star brim godmother bloods gang pleads for permission to leave us
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, the judge signed off on Brim leaving New York for paid club appearances. The social media influencer said she makes her living by hosting parties around the country.

The court even removed her curfew to allow her to work and granted requests for Brim to take multiple trips with her son.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.