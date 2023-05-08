Cardi B to Seize Another $640 From Blogger Who Owes Her Millions for Drug, Escort Accusations

Cardi B is set to seize a modest three-figure sum from blogger Tasha K who owes her over $3 million after losing in court to the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we first reported, Cardi has been on the hunt for the money she’s owed from Tasha.

Last year, the Bodak Yellow rapper was awarded $1 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. On top of that, Cardi was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Cardi sued Tasha over a series of allegations she made on her YouTube channel. In videos, the blogger claimed Cardi had worked as an escort, used hard drugs, and had an STD. The musician denied the allegations and claimed her reputation had been harmed. In court, Cardi took the stand and told the jury the situation had caused her extreme emotional distress.

She said the videos caused her stress which led to her marriage with Offset suffering. “Only an evil person could do that s–-,” Cardi said on the stand when testifying about Tasha. As we first reported, Cardi fired off a series of subpoenas to track down Tasha’s assets. She first served JP Morgan Chase where Tasha has a bank account.

The bank said Tasha only had $1,083.02 in her account. Cardi then served Google — who owns YouTube — to see if Tasha had any advertisement money owed to her. “YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days,” the notice read.

A rep for Google informed Cardi that Tasha had $9,304.81 owed to her. Cardi was awarded the cash. According to newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Google rep has informed Cardi that they have another $640 owed to Tasha. Cardi will now be able to seize the amount. The Up rapper doesn’t appear to be backing down from her collections efforts anytime soon despite Tasha’s public pleas.