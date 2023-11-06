Offset Accused of Assault by Security Guard, Sued Over 2021 ComplexCon Incident

Rapper Offset is accused of assaulting a security guard who was attempting to keep the peace at an event. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Daveon Clark sued Offset and rapper YRN Murk for assault, battery, international infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

In the lawsuit, Clark said he was working at ComplexCon on November 7, 2021. “ComplexCon is an expertly-curated festival of the future, bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, design, food, music, inspiration, and more,” according to the event’s website.

Clark said he was a private security guard at the event in Long Beach, California. In his suit, Clark said he suffered serious physical injuries after numerous physical attacks by various individuals. At one point, Clark said they were told not to let further patrons inside. YRN Murk was told he could not enter and spit on Clark, according to the suit.

Other security guards pushed YRN Murk back to preserve the peace, the suit claimed. Clark said YRN Murk then struck him. The guard said he tried to defend himself from the “onslaught when” Offset “approached him and struck him.”

Clark said “Offset’s attack was then quickly followed by a punch from” another unknown man. The security guard said the other security guards failed to prevent the attack and instead “exacerbated [Clark’s] position by restraining him; allowing Defendants Offset and YRN Murk to continue their physical attacks while Plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself.”

Clark said that the incident was recorded by numerous onlookers at ComplexCon. The security guard said he suffered severe bodily injuries including mental anguish. He said he has racked up medical bills due to the “unlawful conduct of the Defendants.”

Further, his suit claimed he suffered “lost earnings and a lost capacity to earn income, and special damages in sum to be proven at trial.” Clark said YRN Murk and Cardi B's husband unlawfully and intentionally assaulted him by acting with the intent to cause harmful and offensive contact with [Clark’s] person without his consent.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Offset previously spoke out about the incident and denied he was responsible. “I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he said. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”