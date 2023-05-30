Cardi B’s Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ of Street Gang, Pleads With Judge for Permission to Travel for Paid Club Gigs While Out on Bond

Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods gang, has asked a judge to travel out of state while out on bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, said she is “solely financially responsible for herself and her son.”