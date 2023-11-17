WATCH: Mike Johnson Launched Anti-gay Rant About 'Depraved' America Just Days Before His Ascension to House Speakership
Mike Johnson launched a shocking anti-gay rant and called America “depraved” just days before his sudden ascension to the House speakership last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come after Johnson was named the new House Speaker on October 25, a broadcast recorded on October 3 has surfaced that caught the Louisiana Republican calling the United States “dark,” “depraved,” and “almost irredeemable.”
He also complained about the drop in church attendance across the country and the rise of LQBTQ+ youth.
“The only question is: Is God going to allow our nation to enter a time of judgment for our collective sins?” the new House Speaker asked in the newly surfaced video of his rant. “Or is he going to give us one more chance to restore the foundations and return to Him?”
“The culture is so dark and depraved that it almost seems irredeemable,” he added.
Johnson then complained about a recent statistic that found that “one-in-four high school students identifies as something other than straight.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Johnson previously came under fire for a series of other anti-gay remarks he made before ascending to the House Speaker role last month.
According to a 2005 recording that resurfaced earlier this month, Johnson argued that “gay people could be made straight” during an Exodus International event held roughly 18 years ago.
“It’s time for an honest conversation about homosexuality,” Johnson said in that recording. “There’s freedom to change if you want to.”
“Our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we’re born with and cannot change,” he continued at the time. “But what these adult advocacy groups like the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network are promoting is a type of behavior.”
“Homosexual behavior is something you do,” Johnson claimed. “It’s not something that you are.”
Additional concerning details surfaced regarding Johnson ever since he became House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster on October 3.
Newly emerged evidence suggested that Johnson pushed “religious tests” for political candidates and that he never reported having a bank account despite bringing in $200k in income and being “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in debt.
Also concerning are allegations that the new House Speaker took part in ex-President Donald Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and that Johnson and his teenaged son “monitor” each other’s internet activity for pornography.
“So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week,” Johnson explained during an event last year. “If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice.”
“I’m proud to tell ya,” he added at the time, “my son has got a clean slate.”