Caught on Tape: Speaker Mike Johnson Ranted About 'Evils' of Homosexuality in Bombshell Recording
House Speaker Mike Johnson once promoted anti-gay conversion therapy and preached about the “evils” of homosexuality in a newly surfaced recording, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Johnson ascended to the House Speaker role on October 25, new evidence of his anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs was exposed.
According to a 2005 recording obtained and shared by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski on Wednesday night, Johnson argued that “gay people could be made straight” during an Exodus International event 18 years ago.
Although Exodus International ceased operations in 2013, the non-profit group promoted itself as an “ex-gay Christian organization” that sought to "help people who wished to limit their homosexual desires.”
“It’s time for an honest conversation about homosexuality,” Johnson said during one portion of the 2005 recording. “There’s freedom to change if you want to.”
“Our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we’re born with and cannot change,” the new House Speaker claimed at the time. “But what these adult advocacy groups like the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network are promoting is a type of behavior.”
“Homosexual behavior is something you do,” he added. “It’s not something that you are.”
Meanwhile, CNN reported that Exodus International’s founder – Alan Chambers – issued an apology after ceasing operations in 2013.
Chambers reportedly apologized for the “hurt and pain” the “ex-gay Christian” organization caused and admitted that Exodus International was “very damaging” for the gay teenagers the group sought to convert.
CNN’s Erin Burnett and Andrew Kaczynski also discussed Johnson’s efforts to overturn the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas ruling that threw out the state’s sodomy laws.
The new House Speaker also reportedly advocated against same-sex marriage because he believed it would “bring down democracy.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson was brought into the spotlight last week after he was elected House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster 23 days earlier.
More and more information about Johnson’s past surfaced following his ascension to the House Speaker position – including claims that he pushed “religious tests” for political candidates and never reported having a bank account despite bringing in $200k in income and being “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in debt.
Even more concerning are allegations that the new House Speaker took part in ex-President Donald Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
He reportedly led an “amicus brief” that supported a Texas lawsuit that would invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
"It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House,” Johnson said after securing the position on October 25. “Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process.”
“It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent,” he continued. “The urgency of this moment demands bold, decisive action to restore trust, advance our legislative priorities, and demonstrate good governance.”