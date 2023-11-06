Speaker Mike Johnson Admits He and Son 'Monitor' Each Other's X-rated Internet Activity: 'My Son Has Got a Clean Slate'
House Speaker Mike Johnson once admitted that he and his teenage son “monitor” each other’s internet activity for salacious and X-rated content, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come nearly two weeks after Johnson was elected House Speaker on October 25, a 2022 clip of the GOP congressman surfaced online.
According to Rolling Stone, the clip was recorded during a “War on Technology” forum held last year at the Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana.
The GOP House Rep. explained how he and his family installed an “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on all their personal devices to “abstain” from suggestive websites and other off-color internet activity.
“It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson explained at the time.
“It sends a report to your accountability partner,” he continued. “My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17.”
“So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week,” the new House Speaker said last year. “If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice.”
“I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”
Meanwhile, those who watched the clip of Johnson discussing Covenant Eyes last year expressed concern regarding the fact that a private third-party app has complete access to all the House Speaker’s personal devices.
“A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching…” one person wrote on X.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Adopted' Son, 40, Appears in Court on Drug and Weapon Charges
- Busted! Nancy Pelosi's Son, Who Secretly Joined Her On Trip To Taiwan, Is Top Investor In $22M Chinese Telecom Company
- Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Unlocks More Alleged Evidence Of Drug 'Crimes' As Data Is Sent To Congress
“I mean, who else is accessing that data?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the surfaced clip of Johnson discussing Covenant Eyes at a Louisiana church last year came just days after the 51-year-old GOP congressman was named House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster on October 3.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
House Speaker Johnson created newfound questions last week when it was revealed that the Louisiana politician does not have a bank account despite bringing in a $200k income and being hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
Johnson spoke out his finances and his lack of a bank account over the weekend during an interview with Fox News.
“I’m a man of modest means,” Johnson said regarding his finances. “I was a lawyer, but I did constitutional law. And most of my career has been in the nonprofit sector.”
“I can relate to everybody else,” he continued. “I think that helps be a better leader because we can relate to every hardworking American family.”