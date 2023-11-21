Fox News Secretly Rehires Editor Responsible for Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory Scandal: Report
Fox News secretly rehired the former deputy managing editor responsible for the network's debunked reporting on the Seth Rich case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come years after Greg Wilson departed his role at Fox News in 2020, it was revealed that the former network editor – who oversaw the conservative cable giant's digital platform during the Rich scandal – returned as a weekend managing editor this month.
According to Mediaite, Wilson initially came under fire in 2016 when he and Fox News published a story claiming that Rich – a Democratic staffer who was murdered that year – had leaked thousands of internal emails to WikiLeaks.
The controversial and debunked report undermined the theory of Russian hackers stealing Democratic emails during the 2016 election.
Wilson’s report also gave credence to unfounded conspiracy theories that suggested Rich was killed by top Democrats – including Bill and Hillary Clinton – for colluding with WikiLeaks.
Although the story quickly unraveled under journalistic scrutiny, Wilson remained steadfast in his belief that the report would eventually be vindicated. It never was.
Rich's family subsequently sued Fox News over Wilson’s report. Rich’s family and Fox News then settled the suit for an undisclosed sum in 2020 just as network star Sean Hannity was set to be deposed in the case.
Meanwhile, Wilson had previously moved up the ranks to become managing editor at Fox News Digital before leaving in 2020 following reported clashes with Fox News Digital boss Porter Berry.
Insiders indicated at the time that Wilson was “forced out” rather than allowed to leave the outlet on his own accord.
“It was well known among those who worked in the department that Greg hated Porter, and that’s why he left and took some folks with him,” one former Fox News employee told Mediaite this week.
“So it’s shocking he would voluntarily return to work with Porter,” the insider added.
Following his departure from Fox News, Wilson joined the conservative Washington Examiner.
He later moved to Ben Shapiro's right-wing media empire, The Daily Wire, to serve as its managing editor.
Wilson abruptly left Daily Wire in August 2023 after only 17 months at the outlet.
Despite their reported history, Berry recently welcomed Wilson back to Fox News – albeit in a lower position than before.
One Fox News staffer said that Wilson’s return was a “great thing” for the network because Wilson is “more qualified” than “others in charge.”
The network has not made any public announcement regarding Wilson's secret rehiring. Still, the sudden move reportedly raised eyebrows within the industry given Wilson's controversial track record.
“They still think they are invincible, despite the Dominion settlement, and just don’t care what baggage Greg Wilson brings, as long as he dutifully continues to toe the company line,” one Fox News insider said.