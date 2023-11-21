Former Trump Attorney Predicts Ex-President's 'Narcissism' Will Land Him in Jail Over Gag Order
Ty Cobb, a former lawyer in the Donald Trump administration, predicted the ex-president would go to jail for violating a gag order because his "narcissism will get the best of him," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Judge Tanya Chutkan, who's overseeing special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case in Washington D.C., issued the limited gag order.
On Monday, Cobb appeared on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront and shared his thoughts on the gag order — and the ex-president's ability to follow the court's rules.
Judge Chutkan issued the limited gag order back in December after Trump attacked Smith and referred to him as "deranged" and a "thug."
Cobb believed the appeals court would uphold Chutkan's order — and that sooner or later, Trump's ego would take over.
Cobb explained that Trump wouldn't be able to resist violating the gag order — and would ultimately go to jail for doing so.
"I don’t think his first or second violation of the gag order will find him sent to jail," Cobb told host Erin Burnett. "But I think ultimately, you know, his narcissism will get the best of him, and he will violate it until he finds out what the limits of Judge Chutkan’s patience are."
"And I guess those limits, as you’re saying, end up with what could possibly be a night or two, or something like that," Burnett followed up. "It’s hard to even imagine it, but actually in jail."
"I think that’s exactly right," Cobb replied. "The judges were frustrated with both sides a little bit today, because of, you know, the vagaries of their interpretation of the order and the arguments they were making."
Cobb's predictions Monday night echoed his thoughts that he shared with Burnett on Trump violating a gag order back in October.
Chutkan's limited gag order isn't the only one the GOP frontrunner has been slapped with in recent months. New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who's overseeing District Attorney Leticia James' $250 million civil fraud trial against Trump and his company, issued a limited gag order after Trump attacked a member of his staff.
A $5,000 fine was issued after Engoron learned that the initial Truth Social post remained on the Trump '24 campaign website weeks after the gag order was issued, which had called for the post and a campaign email blast to be taken down.
Days later, a second fine was issued for $10,000. True to Cobb's predictions, Trump couldn't resist speaking to the press at the courthouse. He doubled down on his remarks against the court, which Engoron did not take lightly.
Engoron issued the second fine and another warning to the defendant and his lawyers, vowing that another violation would have even more severe consequences while also reminding the ex-president that he could face jail time over the violations.