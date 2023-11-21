Former Trump Attorney Predicts Ex-President's 'Narcissism' Will Land Him in Jail Over Gag Order

On Monday, Cobb appeared on CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront and shared his thoughts on the gag order — and the ex-president's ability to follow the court's rules.

Judge Chutkan issued the limited gag order back in December after Trump attacked Smith and referred to him as "deranged" and a "thug."

Cobb believed the appeals court would uphold Chutkan's order — and that sooner or later, Trump's ego would take over.