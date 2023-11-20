Donald Trump Demands RNC Cancel GOP Debates, Redirect Funds 'Against the Democrats' to 'Stop the Steal'

Trump blasted his fellow Republican candidates on Truth Social, where he insisted the RNC pivot debate funds to his campaign.

"GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED – BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious [Ron DeSantis] 9%, Birdbrain [Nikki Haley] 8%, [Vivek] Ramaswamy 5%, [Chris] Christie – dead in the water, a total loser!" Trump's scathing post began.

"TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN. RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"