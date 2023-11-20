Donald Trump Demands RNC Cancel GOP Debates, Redirect Funds 'Against the Democrats' to 'Stop the Steal'
Ex-president Donald Trump demanded that the RNC cancel the remaining GOP presidential debates and redirect funds to "Stop the Steal," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the GOP frontrunner cited recent polls as reasons for the RNC should end future debates. Trump has been a no-show for the previous three debates this year.
Trump blasted his fellow Republican candidates on Truth Social, where he insisted the RNC pivot debate funds to his campaign.
"GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED – BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious [Ron DeSantis] 9%, Birdbrain [Nikki Haley] 8%, [Vivek] Ramaswamy 5%, [Chris] Christie – dead in the water, a total loser!" Trump's scathing post began.
"TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN. RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"
For the previous three GOP debates, Trump has refused to attend and instead hosted his own campaign rallies or interviews at the same time, presumably in an effort to divide voters' attention.
The upcoming fourth debate is scheduled to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 6.
Trump's message included his infamous post-2020 election rally cry, "Stop the Steal," which referred to the baseless MAGA theory that the ex-president won the election, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
The slogan was infamously touted by Trump and his supporters on January 6, when he held the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington D.C., as the vote certification process was underway to confirm Biden as the next president.
Despite his numerous indictments and current legal cases, recent polls have shown Trump maintaining a strong lead over current GOP candidates Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy.
The survey cited by the embattled ex-president in his Monday post was conducted by Harvard University and Harris X, which found Trump leading over the Florida Governor 75% to 25% and former South Carolina Governor Haley 81% to 19% in a head-to-head match-up.
The survey also favored Trump in a head-to-head 2020 election rematch with incumbent Biden, in which he prevailed with a shocking 7-point lead over the Democrat.
While previous GOP candidates such as Tim Scott and former VP Mike Pence have called off their campaigns amid dwindling poll numbers, DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy have yet to give in to Trump and his MAGA supporters.