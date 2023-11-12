Your tip
Donald Trump Mocks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Over His '6-Inch Heels' at New Hampshire Rally

donald trump mocks florida governor ron desantis over his inch heels
By:

Nov. 12 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a recent New Hampshire rally, mocking his choice of footwear.

Trump, known for his candid remarks, claimed that his Republican rival wears 6-inch heels, a statement that has sparked a new conspiracy theory within the GOP, RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump mocks florida governor ron desantis over his inch heels
Ron DeSantis allegedly wears heels in his cowboy boots.

During the rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, Trump spoke to his supporters, taking the opportunity to criticize his opposition in the GOP primary, with DeSantis being the target of his mockery.

Trump and his supporters began to mock DeSantis for his choice of boots, alleging that he wears 6-inch heels to boost his height.

Despite these allegations, DeSantis has denied the claims in the past and has largely ignored Trump's insults.

The insults towards DeSantis began when Trump mentioned the NBC News Debate on Wednesday night, suggesting that DeSantis struggled to navigate the stage due to his boots.

donald trump mocks florida governor ron desantis over his inch heels
Donald Trump mocks Ron DeSantis.

In front of the New Hampshire audience, Trump humorously exclaimed, "I'm not wearing lifts either, by the way. I don't have six-inch heels."

He went on to mimic DeSantis' supposed difficulties walking, portraying him as unsteady on his feet. The crowd responded with laughter and applause, further fueling Trump's jests.

Trump's mockery continued as he commented on DeSantis' exit from the stage, comparing his gait to someone trying to maintain their balance.

"He's walking off the stage like he's trying to balance himself. I thought he was wearing ice skates," Trump quipped.

donald trump mocks florida governor ron desantis over his inch heels
Ron DeSantis is currently polling over 40 points behind Donald Trump.

At one point during the recent debate in Florida, when Nikki Haley called Vivek Ramaswamy "scum" during a back-and-forth over TikTok, the businessman-turned-Republican hopeful took a shot at Haley and DeSantis claiming that two people were on the stage that night wearing 3-inch heels.

A clip of Trump's mocking of DeSantis went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user shared the clip with the caption, "Boot-gate is 100% true! Honestly, look at the way DeSantis swerves left and right."

Another user commented, "Ron practicing before the debate," along with a clip of The Simpsons featuring Bart walking around wearing pink heels.

A third X user shared a clip from the debate, writing, "DeSantis' entire political career is tumbling down one heel at a time. Trump doesn't even need to attend the debate to completely obliterate his opponents. These people are all just paper tigers."

