Donald Trump Mocks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Over His '6-Inch Heels' at New Hampshire Rally

During the rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, Trump spoke to his supporters, taking the opportunity to criticize his opposition in the GOP primary, with DeSantis being the target of his mockery.

Trump and his supporters began to mock DeSantis for his choice of boots, alleging that he wears 6-inch heels to boost his height.

Despite these allegations, DeSantis has denied the claims in the past and has largely ignored Trump's insults.

The insults towards DeSantis began when Trump mentioned the NBC News Debate on Wednesday night, suggesting that DeSantis struggled to navigate the stage due to his boots.