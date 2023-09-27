Trump in Trouble? Shocking New Poll Shows 79% of Iowa Republicans Considering Other Candidates
The Republican political landscape might be shifting away from former President Donald Trump.
A recent poll showed that the vast majority of GOP voters in Iowa are considering voting for one of the party candidates other than the former President, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent CBS News/YouGov survey conducted in Iowa and New Hampshire between September 15-24, it appears that the former President's position in the Republican presidential primary is not as secure as previously thought.
In Iowa, only 20% of voters are considering voting exclusively for Trump, while a significant 48% are weighing their options between him and other candidates.
Shockingly, 31% of voters in Iowa have already ruled out voting for the former commander-in-chief altogether. This means that a staggering 79% of the electorate is either open to other candidates or committed to voting for someone other than Trump.
According to Mediaite, a similar pattern emerged in New Hampshire, where 23% of voters are fully committed to backing Trump, 43% are undecided or keeping their options open, and 34% are only considering candidates other than the 77-year-old New York businessman turned politician.
Despite the lack of absolute support in these early states, Trump still maintains a substantial lead over his competitors.
In Iowa, 51% of Republicans would vote for him if the election were held today. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails behind at 21%, while former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley comes in third with 8% support.
In New Hampshire, Trump's lead is even more pronounced due to the dispersed support for other candidates. He currently holds 50% of the vote, with DeSantis at 13% and Haley at 11%. However, longshots Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie also have notable followings in the Granite State, each with 8% support.
Despite the importance of the debates in helping voters make their decisions, Trump has chosen to skip both the first debate last month and the upcoming forum in California.
This decision comes as a surprise, especially considering that 62% of Republicans in Iowa and 53% of GOP voters in New Hampshire reportedly view the debates as a major factor in determining whom to support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the ex-president is also currently facing 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments.
The lack of support for Trump in these early states could have significant implications for the Republican primary moving forward.
According to RealClearPolitics, the former President is polling roughly one point ahead of Joe Biden, with some polls swinging heavily in Trump's favor and others in that of the current President.