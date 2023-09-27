Trump in Trouble? Shocking New Poll Shows 79% of Iowa Republicans Considering Other Candidates

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov survey conducted in Iowa and New Hampshire between September 15-24, it appears that the former President's position in the Republican presidential primary is not as secure as previously thought.

In Iowa, only 20% of voters are considering voting exclusively for Trump, while a significant 48% are weighing their options between him and other candidates.

Shockingly, 31% of voters in Iowa have already ruled out voting for the former commander-in-chief altogether. This means that a staggering 79% of the electorate is either open to other candidates or committed to voting for someone other than Trump.