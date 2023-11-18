Donald Trump Goes on Unhinged Rant Calling Judge Arthur Engoron a 'Total Puppet' of New York AG Letitia James

In a series of posts on his struggling social media platform, Truth Social, Trump vented his frustrations about his civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron, and Attorney General Letitia James.

He also took the opportunity to promote a book by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Trump has been criticizing Judge Engoron and AG James for months, but his recent rants have taken a more vicious turn.

In his Saturday posts, he hurled insults, referring to James as "racist" and "corrupt." He labeled Judge Engoron as the "most overturned and stayed Judge in the State" and accused him of being a "complete and total puppet" of AG James.