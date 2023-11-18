Donald Trump Goes on Unhinged Rant Calling Judge Arthur Engoron a 'Total Puppet' of New York AG Letitia James
On the day following a Colorado judge's ruling that Donald Trump "engaged in insurrection," the former President expressed his anger towards a different judge in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a series of posts on his struggling social media platform, Truth Social, Trump vented his frustrations about his civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron, and Attorney General Letitia James.
He also took the opportunity to promote a book by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.
Trump has been criticizing Judge Engoron and AG James for months, but his recent rants have taken a more vicious turn.
In his Saturday posts, he hurled insults, referring to James as "racist" and "corrupt." He labeled Judge Engoron as the "most overturned and stayed Judge in the State" and accused him of being a "complete and total puppet" of AG James.
Trump further accused the court of undervaluing his properties in order to discredit him and support their "ridiculous finding of Fraud."
In his own words, Trump exclaimed, "This Judicial and Prosecutorial corruption and misconduct took place BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTED, & WITHOUT ANY KNOWLEDGE OF THE CASE. Judge Engoron just did what the highly partisan A.G. told him to do. He is her complete and total puppet!"
Trump followed up his post by sharing an article that criticized Judge Engoron's law clerk, further fueling his frustration and displeasure.
- Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, Baselessly Accuses Joe Biden of Election Interference Scam
- Donald Trump Escalates Attack on Judge Arthur Engoron Demanding That He Be 'Taken Off' the New York Fraud Trial
- Judge Reprimands Donald Trump During Trial Testimony, Threatens to 'Toss' Ex-prez Off Witness Stand
Trump and Engoron have butted heads throughout the civil trial, with the former president attacking the judge and his staff on several occasions.
It got so bad that Engoron issued a gag order to prevent Trump from targeting any of the court's staff. This failed to stop the New York businessman who broke the gag order a number of times, having to pay several thousands in fines in the process.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron lost his patience with the former president after Trump repeatedly refused to answer the prosecutor’s questions when he took the stand to testify.
Trump reportedly “launched into monologues” during his testimony and remarked that the judge “will rule against him” because Judge Engoron “always” does.
“You can attack me, you can do whatever you want, but answer the question,” the judge told Trump.
Engoron ended up having to tell Trump's lawyer, Chris Kise. “If you can’t, I will. I will excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Judge Engoron ruled in September that Trump did commit fraud in New York by defrauding banks and insurers while building his real estate empire, and the current trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records.