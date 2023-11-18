Ron DeSantis Claims Palestinian Arabs Have Turned Bethlehem Into a 'Pigsty' During Campaign Q&A

This isn't the first time DeSantis stirred up controversy surrounding his comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis expressed his opposition to allowing Palestinian refugees fleeing Gaza to enter the United States, arguing that neighboring Arab nations should open their borders and absorb them instead.

Governor DeSantis cited antisemitism as the main reason for his position. He claimed that refugees from Gaza do not believe in Israel's right to exist, making them unfit to be accepted as refugees in the United States.

In a video posted online, he stated, "I am not going to do that. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel's right to exist."

