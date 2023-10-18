Over 300 Pro-Palestinian Protestors Invade US Capitol After Gaza Hospital Bombing

A day after the ongoing bombing destroyed a hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians, protestors took their outrage to the Capitol.

The group dressed in black and wore t-shirts that read "JEWS SAY CEASEFIRE NOW' and "NOT IN OUR NAME" as they staged a sit-in at the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building.

