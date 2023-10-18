Over 300 Pro-Palestinian Protestors Invade US Capitol After Gaza Hospital Bombing
Over 300 pro-Palestine protestors filled the US Capitol on Wednesday and staged a sit-in to demand Israel ceasefire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The demonstration in Washington D.C. came as pro-Palestine supporters gathered in cities around the world in protest of Israel's onslaught of airstrikes on Gaza in the wake of Hamas attacks on Israel's Kibbutz on October 7.
A day after the ongoing bombing destroyed a hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians, protestors took their outrage to the Capitol.
The group dressed in black and wore t-shirts that read "JEWS SAY CEASEFIRE NOW' and "NOT IN OUR NAME" as they staged a sit-in at the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building.
In addition to their t-shirts, the protestors carried signs that read various messages like "LET GAZA LIVE," "CEASEFIRE," and "MOURN THE DEAD, AND FIGHT LIKE HELL FOR THE LIVING."
Capitol Police reportedly arrested 300 protestors after their singing and chanting became disruptive. Access to the area was eventually closed off after swarms of protestors continued to fill the Cannon House.
On the mass arrests made, Capitol Police said, "We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," according to the Daily Mail.
Tensions ran high in the wake of the Gaza hospital bombing largely due to conflicting reporting on whether or not Israel or Hamas is responsible. While the Israel Defense Force (IDF) insisted that the bombing was the result of a terrorist misfire, critics dismissed the theory and blamed Israel for the atrocity.
Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who accused Israeli authorities of lying about past strikes, spoke to protestors as they made their way into the Capitol.
"A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It's not a threat — it isn't!" Tlaib told the group in an emotional address. "[We] just continue to watch people think it's okay to bomb a hospital with children. You know what's so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids don't cry."
As protestors gathered in Washington D.C., President Joe Biden traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
While Netanyahu assured his government that the IDF was not responsible for the hospital bombing, the tragedy altered Biden's travel plans drastically. Previously scheduled meetings with the king of Jordan and presidents of Iran and Egypt were canceled as pro-Palestine supporters condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza.
According to CNN, at least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed just 11 days since the Hamas attack on October 7.