Holocaust Survivor Narrowly Escapes Hamas Attack, Heard 'Machine Gun Fire' and Rockets

At least 260 were left dead after their paragliders touched down in the sand, and others surrounded attendees on foot and in vehicles. Many were slaughtered and others were taken hostage.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas, firing at Gaza with air strikes.

At least 2,778 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the local Health Ministry. More than 1,400 Israelis have also been killed.