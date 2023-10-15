Ron DeSantis Urges U.S. Not to 'Import' Palestinian Refugees Fleeing Gaza, 'They Are All Anitsemetic'
In a campaign stop in Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his opposition to allowing Palestinian refugees fleeing Gaza to enter the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He argued that neighboring Arab nations should open their borders and absorb them instead.
The governor's comments came as Israel prepares for a ground offensive into northern Gaza following Hamas' invasion into Israeli territories.
The conflict, which began last week, has resulted in attacks on towns and the kidnapping and holding of civilian hostages.
Governor DeSantis cited antisemitism as the main reason for his position. He claimed that refugees from Gaza do not believe in Israel's right to exist, making them unfit to be accepted as refugees in the United States.
In a video posted online, he stated, "I am not going to do that. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel's right to exist."
According to Mediaite, DeSantis further emphasized that nearby Arab nations, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, should be responsible for housing the refugees. He stressed, "The Arab States should be taking them if you have refugees. You don't fly people and import them into the United States of America."
The governor's comments drew both support and criticism. Some argue that it is essential for the United States to provide refuge and aid to those fleeing conflict and seeking safety. Others believe that neighboring Arab nations should bear the primary responsibility for hosting Palestinian refugees.
DeSantis also recently authorized an order to evacuate and rescue Floridians in Israel who are caught in the midst of the conflict.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, DeSantis recently got into a heated confrontation with a voter over his condemnation of Palestinians.
A local businessman from New Hampshire asked the Republican presidential candidate about the atrocities in Gaza committed by Israeli Defense Forces after DeSantis criticized Palestinians for supporting Hamas following unverified reports of the militant group beheading Israeli babies.
The Ski shop owner told the Florida Governor, "I see hundreds of Palestinian families that are dead, and they have nowhere to go because they can’t leave Gaza because no one’s opening their borders."
DeSantis asked, "Why aren’t these Arab countries willing to absorb some of the Palestinian Arabs?"
The business owner walked out of the venue out of frustration as he told DeSantis, "You had my vote, but you don’t now."