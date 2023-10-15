Ron DeSantis Urges U.S. Not to 'Import' Palestinian Refugees Fleeing Gaza, 'They Are All Anitsemetic'

The governor's comments came as Israel prepares for a ground offensive into northern Gaza following Hamas' invasion into Israeli territories.

The conflict, which began last week, has resulted in attacks on towns and the kidnapping and holding of civilian hostages.

Governor DeSantis cited antisemitism as the main reason for his position. He claimed that refugees from Gaza do not believe in Israel's right to exist, making them unfit to be accepted as refugees in the United States.

In a video posted online, he stated, "I am not going to do that. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel's right to exist."