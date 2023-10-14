Israel's Attack on Gaza Levels Palestinian Pizzeria and After It Shared Photo of Kidnapped Grandmother
In a recent turn of events, Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian pizzeria in revenge for a controversial advertisement that mocked a kidnapped grandmother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred in the West Bank town of Huwara, where observers witnessed a bulldozer ramming into the building and tearing it apart. The decision to destroy the pizzeria was issued by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) central command.
The advertisement in question depicted an elderly woman, who had been recently kidnapped by terrorists during Hamas' attack on Israel, alongside a photo of a pizza.
The owner of the restaurant, who had allegedly been arrested previously for throwing a rock at an Israeli settler, denies any involvement in the offensive advertisement.
Responding to the backlash, the pizzeria's management issued an apology on their Facebook page, stating they were unaware of the source of the photograph used in the ad and expressing regret for the offensive content.
This incident comes in the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. Hamas had launched a surprise attack on October 7th, resulting in the capture of over 150 people.
Terrifying footage emerged of women being forcibly taken, their hands bound, and Israeli pensioners being transported into the Gaza Strip on golf carts.
As a response, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of nine captives over the past 24 hours, according to the Islamist group's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.
The number of fatalities among the hostages has now reached 22, with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades warning earlier this week that any further targeting of their people would result in the execution of one civilian hostage for each attack.
The United Nations reports that after nearly a week of relentless Israeli bombardment, over 1300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, leaving more than 5,500 housing units uninhabitable.
With water wells, pumping stations, reservoirs, and desalination plants damaged by airstrikes, the majority of the population now lacks access to clean drinking water.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the bombardment is "only the beginning" as Israel seeks vengeance for Hamas' attack, which claimed the lives of over 1,300 people, most of whom were civilians.
The situation has escalated to the point where Israel has ordered the evacuation of nearly half the Gaza Strip's population, with approximately 1.1 million people urged to move south to evade the expected ground offensive.
However, the hasty exodus has not been without casualties, as recent strikes on vehicles fleeing the north have resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The UN has called on Israel to retract this unprecedented directive, warning that such a rapid exodus would inflict untold suffering, leaving hospital patients and vulnerable individuals without proper care.
Furthermore, the mass displacement has put essential services such as healthcare, water, and sanitation on the brink of collapse.