Israel's Attack on Gaza Levels Palestinian Pizzeria and After It Shared Photo of Kidnapped Grandmother

This incident comes in the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. Hamas had launched a surprise attack on October 7th, resulting in the capture of over 150 people.

Terrifying footage emerged of women being forcibly taken, their hands bound, and Israeli pensioners being transported into the Gaza Strip on golf carts.

As a response, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of nine captives over the past 24 hours, according to the Islamist group's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

The number of fatalities among the hostages has now reached 22, with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades warning earlier this week that any further targeting of their people would result in the execution of one civilian hostage for each attack.