Tiger Woods Pleading With PGA Officials For Special Accommodations Due To His ‘Physical Limitations’ After 2021 Car Crash
Still suffering from a horrific 2021 car crash, golf legend Tiger Woods is privately lobbying PGA officials to allow him to use a cart for tour events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 46-year-old golfer desperately wants to compete in 2023, but excruciating plantar fasciitis in his right foot related to his near-deadly accident prevents him from walking more than a couple of holes at a time.
“Tiger’s competitive fires still burn brightly,” said a source, “but his desire to play is bumping up against his physical limitations. Being able to use a cart would solve everything.”
There is precedence. Fellow pro-John Daly, 56, rode in a cart for this year’s PGA Championship after he convinced tour officials he couldn’t walk the course due to his arthritis.
“Tiger believes he should be given the same consideration,” said an insider. The 15-time major championship winner all but admitted his plans while recently discussing how his sore foot would keep him from competing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event that benefits his charity, the TGR Foundation.
“I like playing,” said Tiger. “I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2021, Woods lost control of his car and crashed down the side of a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
An investigation determined Woods was driving 83 MPH in a 45-MPH zone. The sole cause of the accident was listed as excessive speed.
The vehicle’s black box revealed Woods had accelerated at the time of the crash, and just as the golfer lost control, the SUV gained speed.
Police caught backlash after they admitted they did not obtain a warrant to review Wood’s cell phone records — to determine if he was using his device at the time he crashed.
Law enforcement did confirm that there was no evidence that Woods was under the influence or alcohol or drugs. However, they did confirm no blood test was done.
When first responders arrived at the scene, Woods told them he had no recollection of the accident.