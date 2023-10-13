'My Daughter Is the Same Age': BBC Reporter Breaks Down After Meeting Young Orphan in Gaza Whose Family Was Killed
A BBC reporter shed tears during a live report from Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing he will "never" unsee the horrors he witnessed with his very own eyes.
"You never want to become the story, yet in my city I feel helpless as the dead were given no dignity and the injured all left in pain," Arabic reporter Adnan El-Bursh said while weeping over the countless individuals he saw at the Al Shifa Hospital yesterday.
El-Bursh and his cameraman Mahmoud al-Ajrami were both overcome with emotion after finding out their friends, relatives and neighbors were among those injured or killed after Israel went on the offensive following Hamas' vicious attack on Saturday.
During his coverage, he noticed a child covered in blood and dust in her hospital bed crying as a doctor tended to her legs.
"This young girl's home was destroyed. Her relatives have been killed and she needs help. My daughter is the same age. I want to give her a hug," El-Bursh shared.
Other images captured at the site showed an emergency responder carrying a wounded little girl following airstrikes in Gaza.
El-Bursh spoke to another mother who lost all those near and dear to her.
"We were sleeping and they were bombarding the house like everyone else," she said while giving her account of what happened. "We don't have any resistance fighters in our building … 120 people live there."
While reporting on the horrors of war, El-Bursh revealed the tragedy was overwhelming. "The corridors of Al Shifa Hospital are filled with bodies. The morgue can no longer cope. The bodies of the dead have to be laid on the floor outside the hospital entrance."
His report aired hours before the U.N. revealed that one million Palestinians living in Gaza had been told by Israel to evacuate.
The U.N. warned that so many people fleeing en masse would be calamitous, calling upon Israel to reverse the order ahead of an anticipated ground attack.
Hamas officials, however, told civilians to stay in their homes and not listen to the call by the Israeli military to head south while claiming the order was "psychological warfare" to disband them.
On Friday, the Gaza Health Ministry stated that around 1,800 people have been killed in the territory.
Spokesman Jonathan Conricus also said that Israeli forces "will make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians."
"Out of an understanding that there are civilians here who are not our enemy and we do not want to target them, we are asking them to evacuate," Conricus continued.