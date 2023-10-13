'My Daughter Is the Same Age': BBC Reporter Breaks Down After Meeting Young Orphan in Gaza Whose Family Was Killed

A BBC reporter shed tears during a live report from Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing he will "never" unsee the horrors he witnessed with his very own eyes.

"You never want to become the story, yet in my city I feel helpless as the dead were given no dignity and the injured all left in pain," Arabic reporter Adnan El-Bursh said while weeping over the countless individuals he saw at the Al Shifa Hospital yesterday.