'Own What You Say': Sean Hannity Blasts 2024 Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy in Tense Exchange After Criticizing Rival Nikki Haley
Sean Hannity and Vivek Ramaswamy got into a fierce debate after the Fox News personality addressed claims made by the 2024 hopeful in a heated segment Thursday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The interview took a turn and went off the rails after Hannity brought up Ramaswamy's accusations that his political rival Nikki Haley stands to financially benefit from war amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Hannity said he was "surprised" by Ramaswamy's remarks about Haley during a previous interview with Tucker Carlson.
Ramaswamy had accused Republicans of having "selective moral outrage" over the attacks by Hamas in Israel, and said those pushing for a rigorous military response are motivated by financial incentives.
"What you're doing here is – saying about Nikki Haley, is you're saying that her concern for Israel is driven by financial and a corrupting influence," Hannity said. "And your explanation that there's disproportionate focus on rape, kidnapping and murder of the Jewish people in this attack and they're – and your quote, 'that there are frankly financial and corrupting influences that lead them exactly to speak the way they do.'"
"Sean, that is a shameful mischaracterization," Ramaswamy interjected while referring to his example about the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"Vivek, wait a minute, stop right now," Hannity chimed in. "You do this in every single interview. You say stuff and then you deny it. You deny your own words. So, you know, why don’t you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?"
Ramaswamy said it's "shameful" Azerbaijan is "getting away with what they are because they have a powerful lobby in the U.S, but it is shameful to extrapolate that to the comments in Israel, where to be honest, I have been crystal clear: that what's happened is barbaric, it is medieval, it is wrong."
He said Israel has the right to "defend itself to the fullest extent," stating that he fully believes this "is Israel's decision to make," and the U.S. should stand with Israel, "but we need to be very careful not to enter a broader regional war in the Middle East."
Hannity later segued to his criticism of Haley. "What are financial corrupting influences that Nikki Haley is taking a position on? We’ve got pictures of dead babies decapitated, burned babies' bodies. We've got the equivalent of what would be, population-wise in the U.S. over 37,000 dead Americans. So, how much more evidence do you need?"
After the Roivant Sciences founder spoke out about the atrocities taking place, Hannity demanded he answer the question.
"Well, the fact of the matter is, I think anybody who has been a military contractor, anybody who has made $8 million including on serving on the board of Boeing collecting stock options while running for U.S. president on corporate boards, has made money for military contracting through a family business is disqualified from being the U.S. president in a time of war," Ramaswamy doubled down. "I think we cannot see our march to World War III in this country."
Haley, for her part, shut down her GOP rival's remarks and said he makes claims about everybody "being bought and paid for with no evidence whatsoever."
During the Hannity interview, Ramaswamy also praised Carlson and suggested the ousted Fox host was a better interviewer.
"We were actually able to have a thoughtful conversation and go deep into issues rather than this kind of political got-you."