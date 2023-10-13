'Own What You Say': Sean Hannity Blasts 2024 Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy in Tense Exchange After Criticizing Rival Nikki Haley

Hannity said he was "surprised" by Ramaswamy's remarks about Haley during a previous interview with Tucker Carlson.

Ramaswamy had accused Republicans of having "selective moral outrage" over the attacks by Hamas in Israel, and said those pushing for a rigorous military response are motivated by financial incentives.

"What you're doing here is – saying about Nikki Haley, is you're saying that her concern for Israel is driven by financial and a corrupting influence," Hannity said. "And your explanation that there's disproportionate focus on rape, kidnapping and murder of the Jewish people in this attack and they're – and your quote, 'that there are frankly financial and corrupting influences that lead them exactly to speak the way they do.'"