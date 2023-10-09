Nikki Haley Raises $11 Million in Campaign Donations, Outperforming Rival Ron DeSantis by Millions
Republican candidate Nikki Haley has crushed campaign goals and raised millions more than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis going into October, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Monetary support is crucial for both candidates who continue to rank behind GOP frontrunner Donald Trump at the polls. Since announcing her bid for the White House, Haley has reportedly raised a whopping $11 million across her political committees.
With two Republican presidential debates under her belt, Haley's campaign has seen a surge in support from donors.
After she called out fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and went head-to-head with others, the former South Carolina governor kicked off October with $4.1 million more on hand to spend than DeSantis, who's viewed as the top rival second to Trump.
As the campaign trail continues to heat up in October, the Haley '24 campaign reportedly raised $9.1 million in donations, nearly double the $5 million amount that the DeSantis campaign has on hand to spend.
While Haley has over $4 million more than DeSantis to throw at the 2024 primary, both candidates' fundraising was far less than Trump, who claimed his campaign has raised over $45 million in the first quarter and has over $38 million on hand to spend on the primary.
Haley's campaign did, however, provide third-quarter fundraising figures to the New York Times in advance of the October 15 deadline.
Information handed over to the outlet included Haley '24 financial gains in addition to key insights on how she's run her campaign. Within the last three months, from July 1 to September 30, the former UN Ambassador saved roughly half of every dollar raised.
"We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum," said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley. "Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it."
Haley's spokesperson said that the campaign received over 165,000 donations which included 40,000 new donors. In total, the campaign has seen over 100,000 unique donations.
Advisors for Haley's campaign are set to persuade high-level Republican donors to support her campaign over DeSantis and more importantly, Trump, at the American Opportunity Alliance meeting in Texas this week.
Haley's advisers are expected to focus on the former South Carolina being the most poised to upset Trump, citing DeSantis' campaign trail gaffes and inability to outspend Haley with cash-on-hand.