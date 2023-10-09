Nikki Haley Raises $11 Million in Campaign Donations, Outperforming Rival Ron DeSantis by Millions

With two Republican presidential debates under her belt, Haley's campaign has seen a surge in support from donors.

After she called out fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and went head-to-head with others, the former South Carolina governor kicked off October with $4.1 million more on hand to spend than DeSantis, who's viewed as the top rival second to Trump.

