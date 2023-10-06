'Couldn't Even Stop Biden': Ron DeSantis Goes Nuclear on Donald Trump, Says Ex-Prez 'Lost the Zip' to His Fastball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a scathing attack on former President Donald Trump on Thursday, blaming him for his defeat in the 2020 election and questioning his ability to lead the country again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking at a campaign event to garner support from Florida sheriffs and police officers, DeSantis made it clear that he intended to reframe the race around Trump's perceived shortcomings.
In a pointed reference to the former President's age and stamina, the Governor quipped, "We don't need any more presidents that have lost the zip on their fastball."
He also dismissed the notion of a coronation for Trump in the GOP nominating fight, stating, "anybody that couldn't even stop Joe Biden" shouldn't be the party's nominee.
DeSantis also addressed the 2020 election, undercutting the ongoing claims of a stolen election from Trump and his supporters.
He stated that people were "voting against Trump" and acknowledged that Trump had energized Democrats in a way that no other candidate could, saying, "You could have John Kennedy walk through the door right now, and he wouldn't energize Democrats as much as Donald Trump does."
These comments from DeSantis come as he has adopted a more aggressive approach in recent weeks, showing an urgency to diminish Trump's influence.
This shift in strategy is notable, considering that the presidential hopeful had previously defended and then attempted to ignore Trump. It appears that DeSantis is now prepared to fully confront his former ally in order to narrow his large polling deficit.
Democrats have already seized on the breakdown in the relationship between DeSantis and Trump.
President Biden shared a clip of the Florida Governor calling the ex-Prez "missing in action" and criticizing the Trump administration's spending, adding, "That's right," on social media.
The catalyst for DeSantis' latest string of attacks was a question posed by a supporter during the Tampa event.
The supporter asked how the 45-year-old politician planned to defeat a candidate who fills stadiums. DeSantis responded by suggesting that voters who attend rallies do not have more influence than voters who are unenthusiastic but still cast their ballots.
DeSantis also took a swipe at Trump's failed promise to build a wall at the southern border and make Mexico pay for it. He assured the crowd that he would finish what Trump could not.
The Florida Governor also questioned Trump's fundraising numbers, comparing them to his own campaign's figures.
While DeSantis's campaign raised $15 million, the Trump campaign reported bringing in over $45.5 million. However, the validity of these figures cannot be independently verified until federal election reports are made public later this month.
He expressed confidence that the math would ultimately show him in the lead. He also mentioned his super PAC, which has nearly $83 million from his previous gubernatorial campaign.