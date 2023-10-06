'Couldn't Even Stop Biden': Ron DeSantis Goes Nuclear on Donald Trump, Says Ex-Prez 'Lost the Zip' to His Fastball

Speaking at a campaign event to garner support from Florida sheriffs and police officers, DeSantis made it clear that he intended to reframe the race around Trump's perceived shortcomings.

In a pointed reference to the former President's age and stamina, the Governor quipped, "We don't need any more presidents that have lost the zip on their fastball."

He also dismissed the notion of a coronation for Trump in the GOP nominating fight, stating, "anybody that couldn't even stop Joe Biden" shouldn't be the party's nominee.