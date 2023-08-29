Nikki Haley Calls Vivek Ramaswamy 'Pathetic' After He Mocked Her Indian Birth Name in Campaign Update

On Tuesday, Haley addressed Ramaswamy's comments during an interview with Fox News' America’s Newsroom. The former UN ambassador called the use of her Indian name "pretty pathetic."

"I mean, I’m not gonna get involved in these childish name games, it’s pretty pathetic," Haley told Fox News host Sandra Smith.

"First of all, I was born with Nikki on my birth certificate, I was raised as Nikki, I married a Haley, and so that is what my name is so he can say or misspell or do whatever he wants, but he can’t step away from the fact that, look, he’s the one that said he’s gonna abandon Israel."