Donald Trump Mocks 2024 Candidate Will Hurd for Dropping Out of Race and Endorsing 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley: 'It's About Time!'

Donald Trump mocked former GOP House Rep. Will Hurd this week after the former Texas congressman dropped out of the 2024 presidential election race and endorsed Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come as former President Trump continues to crush his GOP primary challengers in the polls for the 2024 White House, former House Rep. Hurd announced on Monday that he was “suspending” his presidential election campaign.