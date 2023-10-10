Donald Trump Mocks 2024 Candidate Will Hurd for Dropping Out of Race and Endorsing 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley: 'It's About Time!'
Donald Trump mocked former GOP House Rep. Will Hurd this week after the former Texas congressman dropped out of the 2024 presidential election race and endorsed Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as former President Trump continues to crush his GOP primary challengers in the polls for the 2024 White House, former House Rep. Hurd announced on Monday that he was “suspending” his presidential election campaign.
“Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign,” the former Texas congressman said in a statement on Monday.
“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given,” he continued, “it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden.”
Hurd then endorsed Haley for next year’s general election and said that the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is the “best person” to defeat Trump and Biden in 2024.
“Our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly when it comes to our national security,” Hurd stated. “I believe Ambassador Nikki Haley is the best person in this race to do that.”
“Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy,” he continued.
“I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race.”
Meanwhile, former President Trump lashed out and mocked former House Rep. Hurd after Hurd announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 GOP race for the 2024 White House.
“It’s about time!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn’t win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew ‘flies!’”
“He is a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn’t have what it takes.”
Trump mocked Hurd further before referring to Haley, whom Hurd endorsed, as “Birdbrain.”
“Luckily for him, he couldn’t make the Debate Stage, but went out with a bang – He endorsed Birdbrain!” the embattled ex-president wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s attacks against Hurd and Haley on Monday came just hours after the former president also attacked Forbes because the business magazine dropped Trump from its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.
The former president went on a tirade and alleged that Forbes was in cahoots with New York Attorney General Letitia James amid her ongoing fraud case against him.
“They are working with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels,” Trump fumed on Monday morning.