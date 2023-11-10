President Joe Biden Heckled by Protestor Demanding Israel-Hamas Armistice: 'Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza!'
President Joe Biden was once again heckled this week by a protestor demanding a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
The latest incident took place on Thursday as the 80-year-old president visited Belvidere, Illinois for an auto workers rally.
Biden and the United Auto Workers celebrated the union’s success in securing a new contract, but the event took a short turn for the worse when an Israeli-Hamas war protestor stood up and started shouting at the commander-in-chief.
“You need to call for a ceasefire in Gaza!” she shouted. The crowd quickly drowned the protestor out and she was subsequently escorted out of the venue.
“Get them out!” one attendee shouted as Biden waited patiently for the protestor to be removed. “Get them out!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident in Illinois on Thursday marked the latest occurrence in which a protestor interrupted President Biden to demand an armistice between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief was asked about a potential ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday morning before departing the White House for Illinois.
When asked about the “chances of a Gaza ceasefire,” President Biden said there was “no chance.”
The president aired a speech from the Oval Office on October 19 shortly after returning from a trip to Tel Aviv, and he discussed the importance of American support for both Israel and Ukraine amid their respective fights against Hamas and Russia.
“American leadership is what holds the world together,” he said while urging Congress to pass a security package for Israel and Ukraine. “American alliances are what keep us, America, safe.”
“American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with,” Biden continued. “To put all that risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it.”
“We can’t let petty partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation,” the president concluded. “We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen.”