President Joe Biden Heckled About Gaza by Female Rabbi During Minnesota Fundraiser: 'Call for a Ceasefire Right Now!'
President Joe Biden was heckled by a female rabbi about the ongoing conflict in Gaza during a fundraiser held in Minnesota this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising confrontation took place on Wednesday night as the 80-year-old president visited Minneapolis for a private fundraiser attended by 200 Democratic donors.
But Biden’s speech took a sudden turn when a female rabbi – later identified as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg – stood up and demanded that the commander-in-chief call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
“As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” she shouted. “Ceasefire now!”
President Biden agreed that there needs to be a "pause" in the fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza to "get the prisoners out."
“I think we need a pause,” he responded to Rabbi Rosenberg. “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”
The White House later clarified that Biden was referring to the more than 200 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas when he spoke of “getting the prisoners out.”
The president also told the female rabbi that he was “the guy” who convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “call for a ceasefire” last month.
Biden also apparently convinced Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to “open the door.”
“I'm the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out,” he said as Rabbi Rosenberg was escorted out of the venue. “I'm the guy that talked to Sisi to convince him to open the door.”
- Joe Biden Stumbles on Steps Before Condemning Hamas as 'Pure Evil' Reiterating the United States' Support for Israel
- Karine Jean-Pierre Claims She 'Misheard' Question About the Rise of Anti-Semitism in America, Clarifies 'Anti-Jewish Hatred' is an 'Abomination'
- 'You're A Disgrace!' Three Hecklers THROWN OUT Of Joe Biden's Last Midterm Rally After Sparring Back & Forth With The President
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has largely stood behind Netanyahu after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israeli citizens were reported dead from the attack, while at least 200 more were kidnapped and taken hostage in Gaza.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Rabbi Rosenberg’s remarks on Wednesday in Minneapolis came shortly after the White House announced a multi-billion-dollar military aid package for Israel.
“We're going to continue to affirm that Israel has a right to – and responsibility – to defend citizens from terror and needs to do so in a manner consistent with international and humanitarian law, but that prioritizes the protection of citizens,” Biden said regarding the military aid.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a “humanitarian pause” on October 24 so that “essential humanitarian assistance” like water, food, and medicine could reach Gaza safely.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health claimed that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7.
An Israeli airstrike launched on Tuesday against a Gaza refugee camp reportedly killed dozens of Palestinian civilians and left hundreds more wounded.
A second similar strike took place again on Wednesday.