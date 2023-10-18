'Fox and Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Demands U.S. Axe Aid to Arab Nations After Jordan and Egypt Cancel Summit With Biden: 'Take It Back'
Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade called for the United States to axe aid to several Arab nations after Jordan and Egypt abruptly canceled a previously scheduled leadership summit with President Joe Biden this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come amid the escalating war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, President Biden was scheduled to meet with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and Palestine to discuss the conflict.
But that summit was suddenly canceled on Tuesday after a rocket explosion destroyed a hospital in Gaza and killed more than 500 Palestinians.
Although President Biden is currently in Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief is no longer expected to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
“How many billions do we give Jordan? How many billions do we give Egypt? You got to be kidding me!” Kilmeade fumed during Wednesday morning’s episode of Fox and Friends.
“To break off a meeting with the president on things that were dicey to begin with and now proven that Israel has nothing to do with, and to disrespect the president like that?” the Fox News host added. “Are you kidding?”
Kilmeade then referred to Tuesday’s hospital explosion in Gaza and cited the alleged footage that seemingly proved Hamas was responsible for the rocket attack that left hundreds of people dead.
“And to not get it back on track now that the transcripts are out. More evidence is there. Forget about the street. They could go see the video. It’s online,” Kilmeade said. “To disrespect the president is disrespecting this country.”
“I mean, there has got to be something you can do to take a hard line behind the scenes.”
Meanwhile, Fox and Friends guest Morgan Ortagus revealed that the U.S. provides Jordan and Egypt with roughly $3 billion in aid every year – aid that Kilmeade demanded the U.S. “take back.”
“They had no problem taking billions of dollars in military aid, economic aid, humanitarian aid from the United States,” Ortagus, who previously served as a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said.
“Take it back,” Kilmeade interjected regarding the $3 billion in aid to Jordan and Egypt.
“I think we should be considering that this morning,” Ortagus agreed. “We also have to look, I think, and say to ourselves why these leaders feel empowered to disrespect the president of the United States.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden flew to the Middle East on Wednesday to meet with leaders to de-escalate the growing conflict between Hamas and Israel.
The latest conflict started on October 7 when the Palestinian militant group launched a devastating terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas strike last weekend, while thousands more have reportedly been killed in the ongoing aftermath of the initial attack.