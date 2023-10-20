Hamas Releases 2 American Hostages to Disprove 'False' Claims by the 'Fascist' Biden Administration, Spokesperson Says

According to CNN, a source familiar with the release said the hostages were with members of the Red Cross and "on their way out" of Gaza. It remains unclear whether the group will leave Gaza into Israel or Egypt.

While the identities of the released hostages have yet to be confirmed, the Times of Israel previously reported that American mother-daughter duo Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie were believed to be among those kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz over two weeks ago.

The pair's rabbi, Meir Hecht, told the outlet that the mother and daughter traveled from Chicago to Israel for a "really special" trip to celebrate a friend's birthday and observe the Jewish holidays when the Hamas attacked.