Pet Dog Refuses to Leave Child Bunkbed After Hamas Terrorist Massacre an Entire Family in Israel

Soldiers navigating through the wreckage discovered the parents' bed similarly tainted with blood, painting a grim picture of the magnitude of the terror that unfolded within these walls.

The video captures the sheer devastation, showcasing how bullets have mercilessly torn through the foundations of these homes, leaving no room untouched by the brutality of the attack.

The southern Israeli kibbutz reportedly carried the unbearable stench of rotting bodies. The massacre left an untold number of people dead, including 40 children.

Disturbingly, according to the Daily Mail, reports suggest that some victims were beheaded in what can only be described as a shocking escalation of violence on Israeli soil.