Pet Dog Refuses to Leave Child Bunkbed After Hamas Terrorist Massacre an Entire Family in Israel
In a gruesome display of violence, a southern Israeli kibbutz stands as a haunting testament to the recent Hamas terror attack that has left countless homes in ruins and families shattered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A video making the rounds online shows a family's pet dog refusing to leave the bed where Hamas allegedly butchered its owners' children.
The black shaggy pup is heard in the video panting in distress as it lies in a blood-stained and bullet-riddled home in Kfar Aza kibbutz, where the terrorist organization reportedly slaughtered its entire family.
The devastating clip was shared by the State of Israel's account to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "This is the home of an entire family in Kfar Aza slaughtered by Hamas terrorists."
"The family dog refuses to leave the bed where the family's children used to sleep before they were butchered."
Soldiers navigating through the wreckage discovered the parents' bed similarly tainted with blood, painting a grim picture of the magnitude of the terror that unfolded within these walls.
The video captures the sheer devastation, showcasing how bullets have mercilessly torn through the foundations of these homes, leaving no room untouched by the brutality of the attack.
The southern Israeli kibbutz reportedly carried the unbearable stench of rotting bodies. The massacre left an untold number of people dead, including 40 children.
Disturbingly, according to the Daily Mail, reports suggest that some victims were beheaded in what can only be described as a shocking escalation of violence on Israeli soil.
According to the report, the killings began just after dawn on Saturday morning when most of the 400 Israeli residents living at the Kfar Aza kibbutz were still sleeping or having breakfast.
The first wave of around 70 Hamas terrorists raided the quiet kibbutz on motorbikes after they reportedly tore through the border wire a mile away, while others paraglided over Israel's defenses from Gaza.
As soon as they arrived, the heavily armed fighters attacked the compound from four directions - starting with the 'baby quarter' on the west side where all the young families lived.
A small group of residents with some military experience reportedly confronted the terrorist before being allegedly swarmed by black figures racing toward them on motorcycles.
According to the report, the defensive line wasn't prepared, and the Hamas troops fired several rounds at them. They couldn't hold the group off.
