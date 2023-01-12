Inside The Bloodstained Home Where Missing Massachusetts Mom Ana Walshe Was Last Seen Alive
Radaronline.com has obtained photographs inside the Boston area home where missing mom Ana Walshe lived with her now-jailed husband and three children before she vanished without a trace — sparking a murder investigation.
The four-bedroom colonial in Cohasset, MA, became the center of the massive forensic search after the dotting 39-year-old mom was reported missing and investigators found a broken knife and traces of blood inside the home’s basement.
Ana’s husband, Brain Walshe, 47, is being held in county jail on charges of misleading investigators trying to locate Ana, who was reported missing on January 4, 2023 – three days after she disappeared.
The swanky digs, worth more than $1.04 million, features cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, an open kitchen, an outdoor private deck, and an in-ground swimming pool, the listing featured on Zillow.com states.
The look into the elegant home-turned-crime scene comes as photographs of an eerie note written by Ana in bright red letters was spotted by a New York Post lensman showing the remains of a New Year’s Eve party.
“Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” stated the optimistic message, scrawled on a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box.
Gem Mutlu, who attended the New Year’s Eve shindig, told WBZ-TV he left the party at 1:30 AM and everything seemed normal between the couple.
“There was a lot of looking forward to the New Year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold,” he revealed.
Walshe told investigators Ana left the home at 6 AM on January 1, 2023, for the airport to attend a work emergency meeting in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a real estate agent. Investigators later learned that sorry was bogus.
The New York Post photographs also showed two American passports on the countertop.
Investigators later learned Walshe traveled to Home Depot to purchase $450 in cleaning supplies and tarps. He also allegedly used the internet to look up “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”
Authorities found a hacksaw, hatchets, blood-filled trash bags and a rug while canvassing a garbage transfer station near his mother’s home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ana, her sister, and her mother all wrote gushing letters to a Massachusetts federal judge that allowed Walshe — who was convicted in 2021 of selling fake Andy Warhol pieces to an art dealer — to continue living at home pending his sentencing.