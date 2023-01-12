Inside The Bloodstained Home Where Missing Massachusetts Mom Ana Walshe Was Last Seen Alive

Gem Mutlu, who attended the New Year’s Eve shindig, told WBZ-TV he left the party at 1:30 AM and everything seemed normal between the couple.

“There was a lot of looking forward to the New Year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold,” he revealed.

Walshe told investigators Ana left the home at 6 AM on January 1, 2023, for the airport to attend a work emergency meeting in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a real estate agent. Investigators later learned that sorry was bogus.

The New York Post photographs also showed two American passports on the countertop.