Lindsey Graham Loses it With CNN's Abby Phillip After She Grills Him Over Call for U.S. Military to Bomb Iran If Hamas Atrocities Escalate

Senator Lindsey Graham grew frustrated during a live segment with CNN personality Abby Phillip after she questioned his call for the U.S. military to bomb Iran if Hamas were to continue their barbaric acts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Graham doubled down on his stance in the case Hamas goes on to escalate the situation in Gaza after their attack on the Tribe of Nova festival this Saturday, which will go down in Israeli history as the country's worst civilian massacre with 260 people killed.
The death toll has far surpassed that as Israel went on the offensive following Hamas' weekend assault.
Reports have since emerged of entire families being slaughtered and babies being brutally killed by Hamas militants.
During an interview on CNN, Phillip asked if Graham believed theories that Hamas couldn't have pulled off the attack without support from Iran, which Graham said he felt was a certainty. "This was a coordinated land, sea, air attack," which he speculated was months in the making.
"As long as Iran goes unchecked, nothing changes," he said.
Phillip addressed Graham's previous comments and asked, "Are you calling for the U.S. to become directly involved in this war with Hamas?"
The South Carolina senator confirmed that was correct, adding, "We're already directly involved. Fourteen Americans are dead tonight."
"Just listen to me," he interjected when she continued her questions. "They'd be alive today without Iran building up Hamas."
"For every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas, we should take down an Iranian oil refinery," Graham had previously declared on Fox News. "The only way you're going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable."
While chatting with Phillip, Graham did not mince his words and stood by his stance. "I want to be very clear. If you kill the hostages — the Hamas has hostages, Americans and Israeli hostages — they start killing those hostages, if there's an attack by Hezbollah in the north, creating two fronts for Israel, what I would do is, I would bomb Iran's oil infrastructure."
"It's time for this terrorist state to pay a price for financing and supporting all this chaos. Yes, if you're the Iranians, if it were up to me, this war escalates, I'm coming after you."
Graham offered his thoughts after President Joe Biden denounced the October 7 massacre as "unadulterated evil" and said that his administration is investigating to see if Iran or its proxies aided the effort.
The White House said it could not yet confirm if or not Iran helped with the attack.