Lindsey Graham Loses it With CNN's Abby Phillip After She Grills Him Over Call for U.S. Military to Bomb Iran If Hamas Atrocities Escalate

Senator Lindsey Graham grew frustrated during a live segment with CNN personality Abby Phillip after she questioned his call for the U.S. military to bomb Iran if Hamas were to continue their barbaric acts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Graham doubled down on his stance in the case Hamas goes on to escalate the situation in Gaza after their attack on the Tribe of Nova festival this Saturday, which will go down in Israeli history as the country's worst civilian massacre with 260 people killed.

The death toll has far surpassed that as Israel went on the offensive following Hamas' weekend assault.