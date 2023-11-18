LISTEN: 911 Call After 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Was Found Dead in Her Car
Brandi Mallory, known for her appearance on the weight loss reality show "Extreme Weight Loss," was found dead in a Chipotle parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, where the 40-year-old had dined before her untimely death.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the 911 call after Mallory's body was discovered.
According to a police report, Mallory was last seen on November 8th. Surveillance footage reviewed by the local authorities revealed that she arrived at Chipotle around 5:53 p.m. After entering the restaurant, she returned to her car parked in the lot and did not leave or exit the vehicle.
A nearby deli owner alerted the police to a vehicle parked in the strip mall parking lot on the morning of November 9th.
He noted that a woman inside the car appeared to be sleeping. However, his concern grew as the day progressed and the car remained in the same spot.
In the call, the deli owner told the 911 operator, "I got what appears to be a dead body in a car parked in the parking lot."
After providing the police with the location, he told them, "There's a lady laying in her car, she don't look great. I knocked on the hood, and no movement – doesn't look like she's breathing."
The operator asked if he was still with her, and he told them that he left her in her car and that he "don't do dead people."
He described how he found the reality show star: "She looks dead. She's leaning back in her seat, the seat is leaning up straight, but her head is cocked to the side towards the window ... mouth is open, glasses, sunglasses or eyeglasses are kind of up on her head kind of cocked to the side. She looks passed out — I don't know, I'm not a doctor."
According to the report, police do not suspect any foul play at this time, however, the official cause of her death is still under investigation.
Brandi Mallory rose to fame through her appearance on the weight loss reality show "Extreme Weight Loss" during its fourth season in 2014.
She revealed that her journey to the show was serendipitous, stating, "I saw an ad for 'Biggest Loser' on a commercial. They had just left Atlanta, their last stop was in Cleveland. I booked a ticket, and I didn’t get picked for 'Biggest Loser,' but they forwarded my information to 'Extreme.'"
Throughout her time on the show, Mallory was open about her spiritual journey and the role it played in her transformation. She stated, "Every footstep since then has been God. I prayed over that application before I sent it off. I prayed every step of the way."
In recent years, Mallory continued her commitment to health by leading group dance workout classes. She was also a body-positive motivational speaker, inspiring others through her own journey.
A memorial service for Mallory is scheduled to take place in Georgia on November 19th, followed by a funeral on November 20th.