LISTEN: 911 Call After 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Was Found Dead in Her Car

In the call, the deli owner told the 911 operator, "I got what appears to be a dead body in a car parked in the parking lot."

After providing the police with the location, he told them, "There's a lady laying in her car, she don't look great. I knocked on the hood, and no movement – doesn't look like she's breathing."

The operator asked if he was still with her, and he told them that he left her in her car and that he "don't do dead people."

He described how he found the reality show star: "She looks dead. She's leaning back in her seat, the seat is leaning up straight, but her head is cocked to the side towards the window ... mouth is open, glasses, sunglasses or eyeglasses are kind of up on her head kind of cocked to the side. She looks passed out — I don't know, I'm not a doctor."