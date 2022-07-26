Surveillance Video Shows Dallas Airport Shooter's Minutes Of Madness — Watch The Shocking Footage

The Dallas Police Department has released never-before-seen surveillance video and bodycam footage that allegedly showed 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa in the moments before and after she opened fire inside Love Field airport.

Radar has viewed the shocking content released on Tuesday, just one day after the incident. In the surveillance video, the suspect — identified by police as Odufuwa — could be seen getting dropped off by an uninvolved Uber driver shortly before 11 AM.