REVEALED: 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory, 40, Was Found Dead in Her Car After Grabbing Chipotle
Former Extreme Weight Loss contestant Brandi Mallory, 40, was found deceased in her car in a Stone Mountain, Georgia, parking lot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While her death remains under investigation, a police report revealed the reality star's final moments before her bizarre and tragic death.
According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was last seen grabbing food from a Chipotle restaurant.
A police report stated the reality star's vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a strip mall on November 9. The report noted a statement from the owner of a local deli, which sat adjacent to the parking lot.
The deli owner told police that he initially noticed the vehicle sitting by itself with a woman inside, who appeared to be asleep.
While the deli owner initially thought nothing was out of the ordinary, they became concerned when the car remained parked hours later. Tragically, Mallory was later discovered deceased in her vehicle.
The police report stated that officers pieced together Mallory's final movements after reviewing surveillance footage.
Mallory's vehicle was captured on camera pulling into the strip mall parking lot at 5:53 PM. She was then spotted exiting her vehicle and walking into a Chipotle before emerging moments later with food.
Mallory then returned to her car, where she was later found. After returning to her vehicle, Mallory was not spotted on camera again and the car did not leave the parking lot.
While much remains uncertain surrounding her unexpected passing, it's important to note there's no evidence that connects her Chipotle meal to her death.
Police additionally said there were no signs of foul play and her cause of death remains under investigation.
Mallory, who was a make-up artist, became a fan favorite when she competed on Season 4 of the ABC reality weight loss show back in 2014. She continued to make appearances on the show as recently as 2018.
According to People, Mallory explained in a 2018 YouTube interview with Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll that the tragic death of her sister at age 29 inspired her to go on the reality show.
"I was literally waking up every day like... this may be my last day waking up, like, I don't know what's going to happen for me," Mallory said. "When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that."