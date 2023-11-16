REVEALED: 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory, 40, Was Found Dead in Her Car After Grabbing Chipotle

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was last seen grabbing food from a Chipotle restaurant.

A police report stated the reality star's vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a strip mall on November 9. The report noted a statement from the owner of a local deli, which sat adjacent to the parking lot.

