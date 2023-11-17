'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory's Friends Raise $5k to Help Care Her Parents After Shock Death
Friends of former Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory are rallying together in the wake of her sudden death at 40, raising more than $5k to help her family cover unforeseen costs.
The beloved television personality died November 9 after grabbing dinner in Atlanta. Police said there was no sign of foul play and her cause of death remains under investigation.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that nearly 100 donations poured in for her family via Meal Train, a website known for organizing meals for anyone who could use some further assistance during significant life events.
Monetary contributions are also permitted on the site, which states the funds collected can be used for any expenses including meals, medical, groceries, etc.
"To know Brandi is to love Brandi. We are devastated by the loss of our dear sister," the description read. "She loved hard and gave everything to every relationship that she had. Caring for her parents was a huge part of her life, and we want to make sure that they are taken care of as they process the loss of their child. Brandi was their world. Please consider donating or giving to support her family for meals and their grocery needs."
As of Friday, $5,425 has been raised, far surpassing the original $1,000 goal.
It was noted that Mallory's parents are on a "strict healthy diet," asking that all meals are lean and nutritious.
Loved ones are due to gather at a Georgia memorial service for Mallory scheduled on November 19 with a funeral set for the following day.
As for what led up to Mallory's sudden passing, the Atlanta Police Department reported that she was last seen on November 8 in surveillance footage as she drove to a local Chipotle around 5:53 p.m.
She entered the eatery, and got into her car with her food, but never left.
The owner of a nearby deli told police that he noticed a single car in the parking lot the following morning, in which a woman appeared to be sleeping inside.
He called 911 a few hours later when he checked on the car again and the woman inside "did not look alert, conscious or breathing."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
After her death was confirmed, several relatives and friends have shared their condolences and favorite memories over the years. Mallory became a fan-favorite in 2014 when she appeared on the ABC reality show for its fourth season.